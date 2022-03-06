Three local Toastmasters International clubs joined together with the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center to host an event to encourage new membership within the White Lake community. This event was named The Art of Speaking, Creating, and Performing. The clubs White Lake Toastmasters, Community Toastmasters of Muskegon and Coastal Communicators met iat the Nuveen Center to have a meeting for interested community members.

Toastmasters International is an organization for individuals who wish to grow their public speaking skills for many different reasons - such as for career goals and/or personal growth. At each meeting, skills to improve public speaking and speechwriting are shared amongst the club members.

The event took place Thursday, March 3 at 5 p.m., and began with refreshments provided by the Book Nook & Java Shop. Many interested community members attended such as Montague Mayor Tom Lohman, Whitehall Mayor Steve Salter and Dalton Township Supervisor Jeffrey Martin.

“We are having a great turn out,” said Rosemary Ward of White Lake Toastmasters, as people shuffled into the meeting room. By the time the meeting started, there was not a single empty chair.

The White Lake Toastmasters and the Coastal Communicators are both based in the White Lake area. Both groups are in need of new members, which was later showcased during the mock meeting. All three clubs operate with a hybrid format, meaning members can meet in person and also have the option to attend via Zoom.

The meeting began with Community Toastmasters Vice President Joanie Thomas. During the meeting, Thomas took the role of “Toastmaster.” Whoever serves as the “Toastmaster” for a meeting is essentially the director and facilitator of the meeting, introducing each speaker.

At every Toastmasters meeting, there are multiple roles that need to be filled, and this is why the number of members in a club is important. “When you don’t have enough members, you’re forced to wear multiple hats,” said Thomas.

Thomas introduced long-time White Lake Toastmaster member Jim Tanis to make opening remarks and lead the guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. This role is needed at each meeting. Tanis has been a Toastmaster for 41 years.

Next, Coastal Communicators President John Rockwood served as the “Jokemaster” for the meeting. The Jokemaster’s role is to get everyone loosened up with a laugh and calm speakers’ nerves. Rockwood has worked at Montague Area Public Schools for over 20 years as the Technology Director.

Thomas then introduced the third speaker, Michael Morgan, who has dreams of becoming a motivational speaker. He explained that his dreams became within reach after joining Toastmasters. Morgan is a member of the Community Toastmasters, and presented his speech from his home via Zoom.

During speeches, members are timed, evaluated and their grammar mistakes are counted. There is a person assigned to pay attention to each of these things and results are presented at the end of each meeting.

ACWL-Nuveen Director Erin Peyer was the next speaker. She utilized her speech time by talking about upcoming events with the Arts Council, and gave a brief overview of what they do in the community.

White Lake Toastmasters member Chad Hamel presented a speech next. He gave an inspirational speech about Toastmasters, in an attempt to encourage audience members to join. “If you try to get everything out of Toastmasters, then you’ll never get out of Toastmasters,” he quoted Helen Blanchard, the first female President of Toastmasters International.

When the prepared speeches were finished, the next event that is very significant in growing members confidence and skills took place. Table Topics are a part of every meeting in which a question is asked to a random member, and they must give a 1 to 2 minute speech on the fly about the topic.

An audience member asked: “If we show up to a meeting, do we have to participate the first time?” Thomas responded stating that interested future members can choose to pass on Table Topics if they wish.

Current members of each club took the time at this event to highlight the benefits of joining the organization. Anyone in the White Lake area can join any club.

The White Lake Toastmasters meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 a.m at the White Lake United Methodist Church or via Zoom. The Community Toastmasters club meets on Fridays from 12:15-1:30 p.m. at 800 Ellis Rd. in Norton Shores, or via Zoom. The Coastal Communicators meet Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the White Lake Community Library or via Zoom.