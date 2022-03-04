Michigan’s Adventure announced their plans to go “cashless” this summer. The amusement park will only accept payments from credit and debit cards or Apple and Google pay.
In a Facebook post, Michigan’s Adventure stated that customers who bring cash will be able to convert it onto a prepaid debit card.
According to Director of Marketing Laure Bollenbach, Michigan’s Adventure is joining all Cedar Fair Parks in switching to a “cashless” payment system.
“There will be no service fee for the cash-to-card kiosk,” said Bollenbach. “The prepaid card can be kept by the customer and used anywhere else, as it will be a VISA prepaid card.”
According to Bollenbach, this new system will only affect those who bring cash, as many customers already show up to the park with a card or other online payment method.
“The purpose of this is convenience,” said Bollenbach. During park operations, employees will no longer need to carry cash in their pockets or in cash registers.