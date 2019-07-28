Muskegon Civic Theatre, on Aug. 17, will once again mount one of the most unique fundraisers in its history.

“The Ladies Who Brunch,” a gala combining a brunch buffet with a drag-queen show, will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Frauenthal Stage in downtown Muskegon.

Tickets to the event are $45 for individual seats and $450 for a reserved premiere-seating table for eight. They may be purchased by calling or visiting the Frauenthal Center Box Office, (231) 727-8001.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. The show will be performed by PowerDiva productions.

PowerDiva features drag queens from across the Midwest. “The Ladies Who Brunch” will be performed in two sets, with the first set at 12:00 noon.

MCT is recommending that patrons bring $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills to tip the drag queens.

The brunch buffet, catered by Kuntry Cookin’, will begin at 11:30 a.m., and will include assorted quiche, bacon, carved ham, mini blacked salmon cobb salads, chicken salad in philo cups, fresh fruit, and artichoke dip. A cash bar featuring mimosas and Bloody Marys will also be available.

A silent auction and raffles will operate throughout the event featuring items like dinner in the balcony of the Frauenthal Theatre, Season Tickets to the Civic Theatre’s 2019/2020 season, and many more.

All proceeds from “The Ladies Who Brunch,” including tip money, will benefit Muskegon Civic Theatre.