A new restaurant has joined the White Lake area businesses, and owners Kara and Mike Smith have already seen support from the community. The Gnarly Heifer, located at 306 E. Colby St. in Whitehall, began their soft opening Feb. 5. during the White Lake Wanderland.
The Gnarly Heifer menu features burgers, fries, hot dogs, wraps and more. Weekly specials and soups will also be available in the future and will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Driving along Colby Road, it would be hard to miss the restaurant’s signage, which contains a unique and memorable logo. The black and white image features a quaint cow with a bow and red glasses, to match Kara’s signature pair. The logo was a collaborative work with RCP Marketing.
The community has responded to the logo positively and merchandise featuring the Gnarly Heifer is now available through the Trophy House as a result.
Every time that the restaurant has been open so far, they have sold out of food. This is one of the reasons to have a soft opening, in order to see how the community responds and figure out how much inventory is necessary. Kara has expressed appreciation for the outstanding community support that the restaurant has already seen.
According to Kara, supporting other local businesses is an important part of the Gnarly Heifer, and she will use their services first. Collaboration is also something that the Gnarly Heifer team prioritizes. The restaurant’s signature “Gnarly” sauce is made with jam from Muskegon’s What’s Your Jam, as an example.
The inside of the restaurant is simple and fresh, and it is decorated with plants and another sign of the logo, created by CraftWork Design. At this time, there is limited seating, but Kara hopes to implement outdoor seating in the warmer months. The outdoor seating will be complete with a fire pit.
The soft opening will come to a close on Tuesday, Feb. 22 when the Gnarly Heifer will have their “Grand Opening.” On Monday, Feb. 21, the restaurant will be welcomed to the White Lake area business community with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant will not be open for food Monday.