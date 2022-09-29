Register today for the library’s upcoming series of 1-2-3 Play With Me workshops, designed specially for young families with kids age 1-4. The workshop series will offer parents some uninterrupted time to play and explore with their children, and will also provide access to community resource professionals in an informal setting. Each week will feature a different art experience, large motor activity, and a different professional such as a speech therapist or physician. The fall session is scheduled for Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:15pm, and will begin Oct. 13. The workshops are free, but space is limited so please reserve your spot now by registering at bit.ly/1-2-3playwithme.
Play & Learn Story Times Return Oct. 7
They’re back! Preschool “Play & Learn” story times are returning to the library beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their little ones for an active, hands-on program that is part play group, part story time, and all fun. The fall session will be five weeks long, ending Nov. 4. In addition to stories, music and movement, kids will be able to explore a variety of interactive stations each week, including art, STEM, puzzles, pretend play, and more.
Registration is not required for this free program; just come when you can.
FUN FACT: While pumpkins have been rolling down the Dowling St. hill for many years, this year marks the 26th official Pumpkin Roll organized by the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. It is also the first year the library’s book bike will be on hand at Pumpkin Fest, with goody bags and info for all. The festival is Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Montague and will include food, music, contests, artisan market, and more. More info at whitelake.org.
Learn the Basics of Biochar
Interested in learning about biochar, a tool for lowering our carbon footprint and improving our soil?
The White Lake Area Climate Action Council will host Wiley Fry, local permaculture gardener and charcoal maker, for an introduction to biochar for carbon sequestration at the White Lake Community Library Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. Fry will discuss the basics of what biochar is, why it is such a great tool for carbon drawdown, and the science behind making it.
A recent rediscovery, biochar is like charcoal, but much cleaner. The Indigenous people of the Amazon River basin added burned organic waste to their farmlands 2,000 years ago. The rich soil they created produces record-setting crops to this day.
Please register on the library’s calendar at wlclib.org/calendar to save your seat for this program.