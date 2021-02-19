WHITEHALL – For the first time ever, the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center Theater Workshop is inviting playwrights to submit an original script for a 10 minute moment in time.
The brainchild of ACWL-Nuveen volunteer and Nuveen Theater Workshop Founder, Alice Gambel, this challenge is being posed while the creative community continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying restrictions.
“I find that when I am most isolated, stressed, or mired in procrastination, a creative artsy jolt is what I need.” says Gambel. “Writing, painting, drawing, crafting, or creating music will bring my universe back into focus faster. It is a way to break the dam so ideas and renewed energy can flow. The “art” doesn’t have to be something at which you excel, just the trying can be therapeutic.”
If you’re interested in trying your hand at playwriting, the 10 minute scene should be inspired by the word AFTER. It should never, at any time, talk directly about what the “Before” was that brought these people to the “After”.
An audience member, after viewing the scene, should be able to infer what may have taken place earlier to lead to this moment. The piece can be dramatic, comedic, satirical or fantastical, should not use more than 4 characters, and can be a one person monologue.
Playwrights ages 13 and up are invited to submit up to two scripts, individually or as part of a team. Entries will be divided into two groups: ages 19 and over and ages 13-18. The entrance fee per script is $15, but entrants ages 13-18 are able to submit one script for free.
Playwrights will remain anonymous to judges until after selection. Scripts are due to the ACWL-Nuveen before 5:00 p.m. on April 15, 2021. Winning scripts will receive a cash prize and a public reading or performance of their piece between June 15, 2021 and December 31, 2022.
To get all the details, please visit https://www.artswhitelake.org/theater and view the complete entry guidelines.