Take a firsthand look at the various products and services offered by White Lake Area businesses Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the White Lake Community Business Expo. This will be held at Whitehall High School, 3100 White Lake Drive. The Business Expo, presented by the White Lake Area Chamber, is free to the public and will also be held in conjunction with the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club pancake breakfast.
“This is a great way to become familiar with all that the area has to offer in products and services,” says Amy VanLoon, Executive Director of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “Come out and support the individuals that make up our business community."
There will be an opportunity for one-on-one interaction with local business owners, and all attendees will have the chance to take part in hourly giveaways, a grand prize drawing, and booth giveaways and freebies! Winners will be announced during the event.
Gold Sponsors: Coldwell Banker Woodland-Schmidt, Rant Insurance Group, Scheid Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and Shoreline Roofing & Construction; Silver Sponsors: Legacy of Caring and Rivers Ace Hardware; Bronze Sponsors: Complete Restoration & Cleaning Services, MasterTag, White Lake Assisted Living, and the White Lake Beacon.
For additional information or to request an application to reserve a booth, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585, info@whitelake.org or visit www.whitelake.org.