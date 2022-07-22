MUSKEGON — 1M Project, an organization focused on igniting, uniting, and equipping 1M people for God through community outreach, announced Monday that their annual Free Community Event will be in Hackley Park Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1M Project’s 4th annual event to feature free food, live music and street bikes
-
- Updated
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.