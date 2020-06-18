Award-winning author Erin Bartels kicks off the Friends of the Montague Library summer book talks Wednesday June 24 when she shares thoughts about her book We Hope for Better Things.
The author’s highly acclaimed first novel won a 2020 Michigan Notable Book award from the Library of Michigan and was a 2019 Christy Award finalist, which honors fiction written from a Christian worldview.
Bartels grew up in the Bay City area where she was drawn to the freighters and sailboats plying the area waterways and began her live-long love of books, reading, and writing.
“I live my life in books and books live their lives in me—as they do in you when you read them,” she writes. “It is a marvelous, almost mystical communion, between author and reader. An author makes black marks on a white field with a pen or a typewriter or a computer. And somehow, even hundreds of years later, a reader draws meaning from them.”
Bartels was a finalist for the 2015 Rising Star Award from the Women’s Fiction Writers Association and is director of the annual WFWA Writers Retreat in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Bartels presentation begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
The book talk can be viewed on Muskegon Area District Library’s ZOOM, making it possible for viewers across the country to watch the live presentations and join the conversations.
Bryan Uecker, owner of the Book Nook and Java Shop in Montague will host the event. To connect to the book talk, go to booknookjavashop.com and simply click on the link “Book Talk Zoom Here.”
The summer book talk schedule also includes:
July 1: Author Ross Richardson will talk about his favorite subject – Michigan shipwrecks and the mysteries surrounding them. 7 p.m.
July 8: Author and popular travel blogger Laura Holmes will talk about her book Travel Light. 7 p.m.
July 15: Author James McCommons will talk about his 2020 Michigan Notable Award-winning book Camera Hunter, the biography of George Shiras, father of wildlife photography. 7 p.m.
July 22: Author David Maraniss will talk about his 2020 Michigan Notable Award-winning book A Good American Family. 7 p.m.
For more information, check out Friends of the Montague Library’s Facebook page or call the Montague Branch Library at 231-893-2675.