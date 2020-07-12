West Michigan – The West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) is excited to announce the launch of their 2020 West Michigan Photo Contest.
With so much beauty found in West Michigan, the West Michigan Tourist Association wants travelers to show off what they love most about this beautiful side of the state, and win some great West Michigan prizes.
The contest is looking for traveler photo submissions from all around West Michigan. This region covers the entire west half of Michigan from the Indiana border to Mackinac Island and into the Upper Peninsula.
"We're really looking forward to being able to share these great images of West Michigan this year," said Courtney Sheffer, WMTA's Marketing Director. "We love seeing the community involvement with this contest, and hope that people will find the images inspiring during a summer where they may not be able to travel as originally planned."
Sheffer also noted that photos do not need to be taken this month in order to submit them to the photo contest.
"If you have West Michigan photos from your past visits to the area, we encourage you to enter those as well! West Michigan is photogenic all seasons of the year, so don't feel that you're only limited to submitting summer photos."
All photo entries must be received by July 28th, 2020. Judges will be awarding prizes in the categories of "Nature," "Downtown," "People," and "Beach/Lake," with an additional prize awarded via public voting by WMTA’s Facebook audience.
In addition to receiving a West Michigan prize pack, all winning photos will be featured in WMTA’s upcoming West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide, printed in January of 2021.
Photo submissions should include first & last name of photographer, city where the photograph was taken, and a short description of the photo.
The accepted photo formats are high resolution (300 dpi+) jpeg/jpg or tiff. CMYK is preferred. Please visit the Photo Contest Page for full rule and entry requirements: https://www.wmta.org/2020-west-michigan-photo-contest/
2020 West Michigan Photo Contest Prizes:
Public Vote
Photo featured in the 2021 West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide
Binder Park Zoo (Battle Creek): Family Four Pack
Downtown Holland: $50 Gift Card
Country Dairy (New Era): Personal Family Tour + Ice Cream
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo (New Era): Two Admission Tickets
Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council: Two signed Joshua Nowicki metal photos and a Creative Connections blanket
Oliver Art Center (Frankfort): Art Center Membership
Windmill Island Gardens (Holland): Ticket Pack
Michigan’s Adventure (Muskegon): Family Pack of Tickets (pending 2020 opening date)
Judge’s Choice:
Beach/Lake Category; People Category; Downtown Category; Nature Category
Photo featured in the 2021 West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide
Oliver Art Center (Frankfort): Art Center Membership
Binder Park Zoo (Battle Creek): Family Four Pack
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Grand Rapids): Family Pack of Tickets
Michigan’s Adventure (Muskegon): Family Pack of Tickets (pending 2020 opening date)
Plus One Overnight:
Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau: $150 lodging voucher (People Category Winner)
Ackers Point Resort (Delton): $100 Lodging Gift Certificate (Beach/Lake Category Winner)
Evergreen Resort (Cadillac): Overnight stay & golf (Nature Category Winner)
Mt. Pleasant Area Convention & Visitors Bureau: Overnight Stay + Dining Certificate (Downtown Category Winner)