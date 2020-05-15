May 19: Love 2020 Rally at 7 pm — Stay Home/Social Distancing Rules Apply.
A school bus will travel through the Whitehall community, followed by a police car and fire truck, to encourage community members to show love for the class of 2020 through social distancing.
Cheer from your porch and make some noise. It may be live streamed for seniors to watch at home and recorded for future use.
May 20: Light up the Night at 8:20 pm — Stay Home/Social Distancing Rules Apply.
A presentation of photos and music of memory lane will be given to parents and students to watch on their own. The link will be provided to them on this date.
In honor of the student’s K-12 career the football stadium lights will shine on the 2020 sign painted in the middle of the field. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines the football field will be closed.
May 21: 100 Notes Night - Stay Home/Social Distancing Rules Apply
Students will be invited to enjoy a night of many messages from their teachers, and from the entire school district.
The seniors will share with their families the many love messages they receive.
First, they open the note that they received in the mail. Second, they can view a video message from the entire school district.
Lastly, view the video that honors each member of the Class of 2020. These links will be sent to parent emails on Wednesday.
May 22: Social Media Blitz - Stay Home/Social Distancing Rules Apply.
Students will share pictures of themselves in their caps and gowns. Tag everything with #Whitehall2020. The school district will repose any pictures that are available.