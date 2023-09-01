The classic Cruz’in car show and parade took place this year Friday, July 28. The event attracts many local and out of town viewers, as well as participants. However, a local resident voiced some concerns about safety during Cruz’in at the Montague City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 21.
The rules of Cruz’in include: all cars must be 1985 or older, no political or commercial advertisements on cars, no candy or toys may be thrown from cars, the passing rule, and no “burn outs.”
Cheryl Lohman sat in a different spot for Cruz’in this year, along the causeway in between Whitehall and Montague. Instead of enjoying the event, she grew concerned over the many rules being broken by multiple participants.
“Some of those cars have so much exhaust, there was a grey cloud following the vehicles into downtown Montague and I thought to myself ‘that can’t be good for the environment,’ Lohman said. “I have asthma, so the humidity and the exhaust from the cars really messed up my system.”
In addition to the health risk for people who struggle with respiratory problems, many drivers broke the rule of “no burnouts,” causing more smoke to waft into the air and leave tire marks on the pavement.
“Now as you drive along the causeway from Montague to Whitehall or vice versa, you see all the black tire marks that were left from when the cars would squeal and lay down rubber,” Lohman said. “They cross the center line, they cross the lines for the other lanes.”
Lohman is concerned about the “crowd mentality” and argues the viewers encourage the drivers to break the rules.
“I think the police should target the instigators in the crowd,” said Lohman. “The crowd across from us was shouting ‘burnout, burnout!’ It goes along with the crowd mentality that influences other people and encourages the drivers.”
Speeding and reckless driving are also some of Lohman’s concerns, and she questions why local authorities are not ticketing drivers who break not only Cruz’in rules, but everyday driving laws.
The biggest concern Lohman voiced was about children and how parents need to keep a close eye on them when cars drive by. There were a few cars who decided to toss candy out of their vehicles for spectators, specifically children, a rule that is clearly stated by the Cruz’in organizers discouraging that.
Lohman used the example of a two-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a Jeep at Holland State Park just over a week ago Wednesday, Aug. 23.
“There are many children with their families,” said Lohman. “Some parents because they’re so into the car scene, they don’t necessarily pay attention to their children. Some of the children run out into the road and all it takes is one vehicle for an accident.”
Lohman urges community members, Cruz’in organizers and local law enforcement to begin enforcing the rules more strictly and handing out punishments when rules are broken by both spectators and participants.