WHITEHALL — During a kickoff event at The Playhouse in Whitehall Thursday evening, local students were awarded $600 worth of scholarships and instruments. The scholarships and instruments come from the local music festival Walk the Beat, which will take place Saturday, July 22, 2023.
“We put this huge music festival on for the community to come and enjoy it,” said co-chair Kevin Goff. “It’s all free. There’s music from 1 to 5 p.m. Afterwards we have an afterparty free to the community. The businesses in that area get a big economic boost. All the bands that are playing get recognition and a lot of bands get hired for other events because of this. We’re handing out raffle tickets to nonprofit organizations and when they sell raffle tickets, they keep half of the proceeds and the other half go to the Walk the Beat fund that we use to give scholarships away to students, which is what we’re doing tonight.”
Walk the Beat began nine years ago in Grand Haven and has since expanded into the Whitehall area. It brings gathering and enrichment opportunities to students, musicians, local businesses and the community in general.
“Walk the Beat started as an organization called Spread the Music, which started in 2003,” Walk the Beat creator Dave Palmer said. “My son sang and during that time when he was in choir, we would go to other towns and they would host competitions. I ended up in some more rural areas and they didn’t have the financial ability to learn music in general. This isn’t about kids not having passion. I started Spread the Music so we could help them get instruments and lessons and anything else related to music that they wanted or needed.”
2022 was the first year Walk the Beat started in Whitehall. It was such a success that community members Leslie Salter and Kevin Goff have stepped up as co-chairs to help bring it back this year.
“The originator, Dave Palmer of Grand Haven, said he couldn’t do it again,” Salter said. “We jumped in because we heard that it wasn’t going to happen if somebody didn’t take charge. We didn’t even know each other.”
The co-chair and Walk the Beat committee are dedicating a lot of time planning the event and making sure it is a success.
“Last year, it was a huge success and if we wanted it done this year, it was going to be by local people,” said Goff. “We have an executive committee of eight people and we’re spending hundreds of hours soliciting sponsorships and grants to help pay for it.”
The music festival is not limited to certain genres. Palmer said “there are different varieties of music because different types of music represent your community.”
“I started Walk the Beat because it’s not only helping the musicians and kids, but small business owners,” Palmer said. “My heart is in Michigan. These people love the towns they live in. They want to make this a better place, not just for themselves but for their neighbors and the people who are struggling. There’s nothing better than holding your hand out and offering to help somebody. We want to offer help through music because I believe music brings us all together.”