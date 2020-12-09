The White Lake Chamber Music Festival is pleased to announce a very special performance by Marina Hoover, cello and Andrea Swan, piano.
This will be aired on Sunday, December 20 at 1:00 PM and Tuesday, December 29 at 8:00 PM on Blue Lake Public Radio (88.9 Grand Rapids 90.3 Lakeshore) They will be performing works by Bach, Beethoven, Schumann, deFalla, and Granados.
Both Marina Hoover and Andrea Swan performed during the 2019 White Lake Chamber Music Festival, sharing their exceptional talent with the White Lake area.
Pianist Andrea Swan is a well-known chamber musician, collaborative pianist, orchestral keyboard player, soloist and teacher in the Chicago area. She is the principal keyboard player with the Grant Park Music Festival and plays regularly with the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra.
She is a founding member of the Evanston Chamber Ensemble and the Pressenda Trio. As a collaborator and chamber music player, she has appeared frequently on the Chicago Symphony chamber music series, on live WFMT radio broadcasts, and in recitals throughout the United States and the Far East.
Grammy nominee and cellist Marina Hoover has performed extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, both as a soloist with orchestras, in major festivals, and as a world-class chamber musician.
She was a founding member of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, resident quartet of the Spoletto Chamber Music Festival for 7 years. With the quartet, Ms. Hoover played over 1000 concerts in North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Viet Nam, Brazil, Uraguay, Israel, and Australia.
This exciting concert is a holiday gift to the White Lake area and West Michigan. May this remind us of the greatness and power of music, even in the midst of a very challenging year.
The White Lake Chamber Music Festival looks forward to the summer of 2021, where we will be able to experience world-class chamber music concerts like this one once again in-person!
For more information, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231.329.3056