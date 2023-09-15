WHITEHALL — In celebration of National Assisted Living Week, a local family from Montague brought their new litter of puppies to White Lake Assisted Living and brought smiles to all of the residents.
Chris and Jeff Stark brought their 11 chocolate labs to the residents of White Lake Assisted Living Wednesday.
“We started being required to have animal visits probably about six months ago,” White Lake Assisted Living life enrichment manager Lisa Johnston said. “It was something we normally did, but they wanted to have it a little more often. That is the one activity that I can get the residents to come out for, I get the biggest turnout. Especially with puppies. I know Chris Stark; our kids went to school together their whole lives. I saw her Facebook post (about the puppies) and thought I’d reach out.
"It’s National Assisted Living Week, so each day we have a theme where we try and dress up, then do bigger and better activities. This day we had puppies come in and we made homemade dog treats for all the animals.”
Although Johnston has brought puppies in to see the residents before, these labs were only four weeks old, making them easy to hold and pet by the residents.
“These puppies were amazing,” Johnston said. “They were only four weeks old. It’s the first time we’ve had puppies that small, so they didn’t really run around. The residents just held all of them. Chris agreed to bring the puppies back Oct. 3 when the puppies are a little bit bigger. They’ll get to see them again before they go to their new homes.”
Cuddling the puppies can bring back memories for some of the residents who are previous dog owners, reminiscing about their beloved furry friends.
“They get so excited,” said Johnston. “They love to tell stories about the dogs they had previously before coming here. There was one lady who didn’t want them to leave. She said ‘No, I didn’t get enough time.’”
In addition to the puppies, White Lake Assisted Living offered other activities with the staff dressing up for different themes each day. They included ice cream socials, a dessert bar organized by the culinary staff, “pieing” a staff member in the face, a wellness clinic, movie night and their third annual farmers' market.
“It was awesome,” said Chris Stark. “It brought lots of smiles to the residents' faces and it was fun to see them with the puppies.”
Johnston is always looking for community members with talents and something to share with the residents of White Lake Assisted Living. To volunteer, call (231) 893-8730 EXT. 11811.