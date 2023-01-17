Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff in Mi nationwide increased sharply in December in Michigan, while most residents and staff nationwide are still not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.
In Michigan, nursing home resident cases are up by 21.5 percent in the four weeks ending Dec. 18, compared to the previous four weeks, with staff cases up nearly nine percent during the same period.
Nursing home resident deaths nationwide increased by 14 percent during the four-week period ending Dec. 18 as compared to the four weeks ending Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3,500 of nursing home residents in Michigan have died from the virus, including 46 residents during the four-week period ending Dec. 18.
The new data shows most nursing home residents and staff are still not up to date on their vaccinations. For the Dashboard period ending Dec. 18, only 47 percent of nursing home residents nationwide and 22 percent of staff were up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. Here in Michigan, 42.1 percent of residents and 13.8 percent of staff were “up to date” on their vaccinations. Bivalent boosters, designed to protect against the Omicron variant as well as previous strains, have been available since September, but utilization rates remain low.
“Nursing homes must prioritize steps to increase up-to-date vaccination rates among residents and staff,” said Paula D. Cunningham, State Director of AARP, which serves more than 1.2 million members age 50 and older in Michigan. “Family members can play a role too, keeping their loved ones safe by engaging with facility management and staff and asking the right questions about vaccination rates.”
AARP has also sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services urging it to take additional steps to help increase up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination rates for nursing home residents and staff nationwide, saying more action is needed to protect them and would build upon other recent steps.
Nationwide, it’s estimated that tragically more than 175,000 residents and staff of nursing homes have died due to COVID-19.