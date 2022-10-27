WHITEHALL — Ace Hardware expanded its offerings earlier this year with the launch of a handyman service, and Wednesday, the new business was officially welcomed to the White Lake area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Chamber of Commerce executive director Amy VanLoon was on hand for the ceremony, as was state senator Jon Bumstead.
The handyman service is owned by the same group that owns the Ace store on Colby St., but will be headquartered just up the street in the old Plumb's plaza, which happens to be owned by that group as well. The service is located just a couple of doors down from Rite-Aid Pharmacy.
Emily Jackson, one of the owners, said the service began in May and had a good summer. She was pleased to get good feedback from the area, not just from online reviews - of which she said all 40-plus were five-star feedback - but word of mouth.
"Somebody at the Chamber (of Commerce) meeting on Monday night came up to me and said they were having dinner with a couple other couples and one of the couples was just raving about the Ace handyman that had just been there," Jackson said. "That makes me feel good. I know from the reviews that people are leaving five stars, but I like to hear that word of mouth from people too."
Jackson said Ace has been pushing into the handyman field over the past couple of years after the corporation purchased a company called Handyman Matters in 2019. The company was a franchise-based business that ran things for a collection of local handymen and is now a standalone subsidiary of Ace. The company has been growing quickly in Michigan, with hubs in Detroit and Grand Rapids.
"I think there were maybe 100 franchises when they bought it and we're now getting ready to hit 400 by the end of this year," Jackson said. "Ace Hardware has been talking about it for several years and it just made sense to continue that customer service track. Having hardware stores already, we understood a little bit of what we were getting into. It's a nice coordination."
Being under the Ace umbrella has its benefits, as the handymen often purchase the materials needed for a job at the local Ace store.
The company has quickly found its niche, Jackson said, with work on the older houses that are common in the White Lake and surrounding areas. Customized doors and windows to fit older buildings that don't necessarily fit the standard sizes that are now the norm has been a common request.
The company is "staying in the handyman lane," Jackson said, and sticking to jobs that can mostly be done inside of one day. When presented with a customer who needs plumbing or more complicated work, craftsmen will refer them to local companies that specialize in that department.
Beyond the standard handyman fare, the new business has fielded some unusual requests as well. Chief craftsman Dave Gilonis showed off photos of a cat wall he just built for one customer, consisting simply of shelves placed all over one wall so their cat can explore more territory.
For the moment, the company has only two full-time craftsmen, but Jackson said she hopes the business can grow to the point where more can come on board.
"The more craftsmen that you can hire, then the more services you're able to offer and grow and expand, and you're able to take on more niche jobs," Jackson said. "Our goal is to have even more craftsmen and every craftsman has their specialty, the thing they're best at."
To keep business humming during the coming cold months, which will obviously limit the outdoor work their craftsmen can do, Ace Handyman is offering various specials. Customers can stop into their location, which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more details.