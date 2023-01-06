Sue VanSlyke said it best: “Anyone can create, we should all try.” This statement truly encapsulates the vision behind the first exhibition of 2023 at the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen). The exhibit highlights two main divisions of ACWL-Nuveen programming: art exhibitions and instructional classes. The center invited artist teachers and multi-generational students who attended classes between 2020-2022 to display up to two pieces of artwork and share a little about their experience teaching and/or taking classes at the ACWL-Nuveen.
The center reported a very enthusiastic response to the call from both teachers and their students, the result being a wide variety of artistic mediums to display. There is art showcasing skills in ceramics, fiber, watercolor, jewelry, collage, acrylic, pencil, print, and ink. Viewing this diverse array of art is a treat and a great opportunity to gain insight into upcoming scheduled classes. Many of the teachers in the exhibit will be offering classes at the ACWL-Nuveen over the next few months. For example, stop by to get a glimpse of artwork from John Herron’s Watercolor for All (March 10 or 11), Sarajane Fellini’s Masterstrokes series (March 15, 22, & 29), and various jewelry classes led by Casey Bemis or Chris Rogers.
The exhibit is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to celebrate all the artists at a closing reception Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. A community art activity for all ages will be provided — decorating lunch sacks — to support Kids Food Basket. Come out to view the show, enjoy some snacks, and get creative.
In the meantime, peruse the winter 2023 class schedule on ACWL-Nuveen’s website (https://www.artswhitelake.org/upcoming-classes) and follow through on that New Year’s resolution to find more time for creativity and fun.