Each year, we celebrate the summer solstice - the longest day of the year. This celebration brings with it warmer weather, days spent relaxing outside, and more time with friends and family. This year, the ACWL-Nuveen is especially looking forward to the return of the Summer Solstice Wine Tasting Fundraiser Friday, June 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.
On hiatus since 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the Summer Solstice Wine Tasting is the ACWL-Nuveen's biggest fundraiser of the year. As a small arts nonprofit, the ACWL-Nuveen relies on fundraisers to bring in nearly 20% of its yearly income. These funds enable the council to provide engaging and accessible arts programming to people of all ages throughout the White Lake community and beyond.
Organized by the fundraising committee, which is led by dynamo Alice Gambel, this year's celebration promises to be a relaxing evening spent in the beautiful setting of the ACWL-Nuveen. Attendees will have the opportunity to catch up with old friends and meet new friends while enjoying delicious hors d'oeuvres and sampling a wide variety of wines that have been curated by our wine experts. We are also very excited to be welcoming students participating in this year's Third Coast Trombone Retreat. The talented young musicians will be performing a quartet repertoire to kick off the evening so be sure to arrive right at 6 p.m. to catch the downbeat.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the ACWL-Nuveen or online (https://www.artswhitelake.org/summersolstice) for $40, or at the door on June 23 for $45. Sponsors are also being sought. You can sponsor this event and further support the ACWL-Nuveen with a $150 or $300 donation. Sponsorships come with tickets and recognition in the Summer Solstice Wine Tasting program and of course the ACWL-Nuveen's eternal gratitude. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, please contact ACWL-Nuveen Director Erin Peyer at nuveen@artswhitelake.org.