The Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center is again offering its Spring Break Art Camp classes for area kids in need of something to do during the week off school.
The classes are low-cost thanks to a sponsorship from Seaver's Lawn Service. Three of the four classes cost $10 ($9 for ACWL-Nuveen members), with the Self-Portrait Planters class costing $25 ($22.50 for members). Each class will take place at the center in downtown Whitehall.
"We switch them up every year and we have different teachers every year," ACWL-Nuveen director Erin Peyer said. "The main goal is to have something for every age group, grades K-12.
"We really try to capitalize on spring break. We also do summer art camps, (but) I think they're almost the only kids' classes we have during the school year...It's the best opportunity for kids to get in here and take a class and let parents have a couple hours maybe to themselves over spring break."
One of the four classes, The Art of Music, has already sold out; classes are limited to eight participants. Registration is open until the classes are full.
The first class, Creative Creatures, is open to kids ages 12 to 17. Students will start with pictures of animals and cut and assemble them to create a new creature. Pens, inks and paints will be used for the new creations. This class is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 4.
Another class open to kids ages 12 to 17 is Self-Portrait Planters. Students will use sculpting, modeling and carving methods on clay to create a self-portrait that will double as a plant holder. The extra cost for this class is due to the supplies involved, including a final glaze firing after the class is complete. This class will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Apr. 5 and 6.
The final open class is available for kids ages eight to 12 and focuses on kite-making. Students will use simple art supplies to create their own kite, decorating it with watercolor paints. This class is from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 5.
Peyer said previous artwork from young artists will be on display in hopes of sparking an idea or some creativity from the new students.
Peyer will teach The Art of Music class, with frequent ACWL-Nuveen collaborators Sarajane Fellini, Kim Funk and Laurel Geis teaching the Kite-Making, Self-Portrait Planters and Creative Creatures classes respectively.
"(They) teach for us all the time and people learn a lot and have a great time," Peyer said.
To register for the classes, visit artswhitelake.org or reach out to nuveen@artswhitelake.org.