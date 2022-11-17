Over the course of the school year, the Arts Council of White Lake (ACWL) Nuveen Center hosts a free open studio to middle school and high school students looking to start or further progress their art projects. The ACWL-Nuveen Center has sessions on Wednesdays between 2 and 5 p.m. From these times, staff of ACWL-Nuveen will be available to assist students with both their art and music projects.
Since September 2020, Nuveen’s open sessions are free to all middle school and high school students, as these sessions help local students create and expand their artistic mediums. Topics and mediums that ACWL-Nuveen staff can assist students with include painting with acrylic or watercolor, drawing, mixed media, fiber arts and small-scale sculpture techniques.
"It's a good opportunity to express artistic creativity," said open studio regulars Sova & Annie.
The open studio sessions at the ACWL-Nuveen Center are entirely free of charge, and students are able to use any of the accessible art supplies provided by the art center, which have generously been donated by members of the community. The classes provided by the classes are not structured, which allows students to freely explore the medium in which they are most interested. Students are also able to work independently, or with guidance from facilitator Susan Wink if needed. Wink has extensive experience and educational background in teaching art to all ages in both museum and school settings. Erin Peyer, director of ACWL-Nuveen, is also available for music projects.
Besides progressing in their art, students are invited to participate in a couple of Nuveen’s art exhibitions. There are currently some open studio pieces on display as part of ACWL-Nuveen’s Fall into the Arts exhibition, or students are included as part of the Youth Exhibition that takes place each spring. ACWL-Nuveen classes are supported in part by grants from the Michigan Arts & Culture Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Cheryl Whelan Family and the Nuveen Benevolent Trust.
For students that would like to register for open studio sessions, visit https://www.artswhitelake.org/upcoming-classes.