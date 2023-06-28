MONTAGUE — The Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center's annual summer concert series at the Montague Band Shell continued Tuesday night with a visit from the Steve Somers Band, which entertained the crowd with a multifaceted set that included R&B, classic rock and Motown songs.
ACWL-Nuveen director Erin Peyer said attendance wasn't as high Tuesday as in previous weeks - her rough estimate was 125 guests - likely because of the haze that descended on the area from the Quebec wildfires. Peyer said masks were on hand in case anyone wanted them given the circumstances, but as far as she knew no one took one. The Montague High School auditorium is a backup location for the concerts, and it was utilized for the first concert of the summer due to poor weather, but Peyer said there's a 3 p.m. deadline to inform the school the concert is moving there and she decided not to do so Tuesday.
The summer concert series, which takes place at 7 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 15, includes 10 bands this year, and Peyer said she believes the only returning band of the 10 is Magic Bus, slated to perform July 18. She said she's placed an emphasis on finding new bands and often seeks out acts that play original music.
"Of the 10 bands, I'd say seven are mostly original musicians bringing their own music to the stage," Peyer said. "That's a personal goal of mine, is giving these musicians a chance to share their work with the community and introduce people to new music."
A new wrinkle this year at the concerts is the sale of snacks and bottled water. Peyer said chips and Rice Krispies Treats and similar items are available for a $1 suggested donation. The goal is to use money made from snacks to fund a scholarship fund to defray some of the cost of the center's classes for adults; Peyer noted that the children's classes at the center are already priced down due to existing sponsorships.
The concert series will continue next Tuesday in spite of it being July 4, but a change of site was necessary due to the area fireworks show. Peyer said next week's concert, featuring the "country-fied progressive rock" group the Austin Benzing Band, will take place at North Grove Brewers. Because of that, concert-goers will be able to purchase food and adult beverages while enjoying the music.