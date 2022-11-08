Holiday season is fast approaching and the time for shopping is here. The ACWL-Nuveen believes that if you're looking for a unique, personal, and thoughtful gift, there's no better place to look.
The retail gallery boasts unique items by 45 Michigan-based artists exhibiting a variety of artwork: watercolor and acrylic paintings, ink sketches, fused glass kitchenware, ceramic mugs, handcrafted jewelry, hand-knit winter wear, photographs, wood turned bowls, ornaments, letter-press and mini-batik greeting cards, hand-sewn stockings and more.
The ACWL-Nuveen is also hosting the annual Made in Michigan Market as part of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce's Holiday Walk. Stop by the ACWL-Nuveen Friday, Nov. 18 between 2 and 8 p.m. to shop the retail gallery and additional artist vendors set up just for that day. Artisans for the Made in Michigan Market include Lynn Cotter; watercolor greeting cards, Alice Gamble; recycled wool mittens, Peg Lepo; handmade porcelain ornaments, Pat Kelly; handsewn soup cozies, purses, and decorations, and Kanda Parrot; artwork prints and holiday cards.