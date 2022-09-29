The Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen is taking on a new role at this year's Pumpkinfest, presented by the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
While Greenridge Realty will continue to host the Carved Pumpkin Contest, ACWL-Nuveen will recruit carvers, run the booth, and tally votes for the winners of the people's choice award in both youth and adult divisions. Thanks to Greenridge Realty, the winners of these categories will each receive $25 in Chamber Bucks which are good for their dollar equivalent at any Chamber-associated business. ACWL-Nuveen will also introduce a new award for the most creative carving and will provide a prize of assorted art supplies.
Participation in this year's Carved Pumpkin Contest is easy and free. Simply drop off your already carved pumpkin at the table outside Greenridge Realty's Montague office between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The only requirements are that the pumpkin must already be carved and that the design must be original - no stencil designs. Votes will be collected from Pumpkinfest attendees from 10 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. and award winners will be announced at 1 p.m.