WHITEHALL – The results are in!
The ACWL-Nuveen Juried Exhibition-2021 garnered 43 applications from artists across Michigan, submitting 77 works of art in all mediums for Juror Courtney Jackson’s review. Ms. Jackson, the Curator of Education at the Muskegon Museum of Art, stated she was honored with the responsibility of selecting artwork for the uniquely diverse show from such a pool of creative talent.
Reflecting on her decision-making process Ms. Jackson states, “I found myself being drawn to three distinct themes that carried throughout the majority of the entries: life, nature and the unknown.”
She continues, “It was refreshing to see artists paying homage to the natural world and, I suspect, taking refuge in nature itself. During these uncertain times it is comforting to take notice of the beauty and respite Earth provides.”
The juried exhibition on display at the ACWL-Nuveen will open to the public March 18 and run through April 24 and feature a variety of mediums and styles from mixed media drawing and painting to photography and sculpture.
Artists selected for the 2021 Juried Exhibition include: Ann Kraus, Cara O’Brien, Catherine McClung, Christy Dehoog-Johnson, Diana Schultz, Diane Zoellmer, Laurel Geis, Lori McElrath-Eslick, Maribeth Morby, Michelle Landis, Nancy Schneider, Susan Wink, Taylor Mazer, Tim Prosch and Timothy Norris.
Along with the Adult Juried Exhibition, the ACWL-Nuveen will provide a separate exhibition space for youth aged K-12 to show off their creativity and talent. The youth division is not juried, but Juror Courtney Jackson will be reviewing all the youth art on display and award cash prizes in each of the four grade categories.
Although we will not be able to have an opening reception to celebrate the artists, we will be hosting a Facebook Live Awards Presentation to announce the award winners in both the adult and youth categories on Saturday, March 20 at 1:00pm. We encourage community members to visit the gallery in person March 18 – April 24 while the exhibition is on display.
For further information please call - 231-893-2524 or stop by 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall, or email Director Erin Peyer – nuveen@artswhitelake.org