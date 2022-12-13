If you attended or taught a class organized by the ACWL-Nuveen between 2020 and 2022, an upcoming exhibit is for you.
Opening Jan. 6, 2023, Studio Art Showcase will be a celebration of both ACWL-Nuveen students and teachers, giving the public a closer look into the variety of instructional classes offered at ACWL-Nuveen and the outstanding creative results. And as incentive to encourage more creativity, all the artists in the exhibit will be included in a drawing to win a $25 credit toward their next class.
To be a part of this exhibit: Drop off up to two entries between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 23 during ACWL-Nuveen hours. View and download an entry form at https://www.artswhitelake.org/call-for-artists or the ACWL-Nuveen.
The exhibit will close Saturday, Jan. 21 with a closing reception and community art activity from 1 to 3 p.m. at the ACWL-Nuveen. The center hopes to see the artists and teachers exhibiting in the show, their friends and family, and anyone interested in finding out what the ACWL-Nuveen has to offer.