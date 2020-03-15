WHITEHALL – Spring Break will be here before you know it and the Arts Council of White Lake (AWCL)-Nuveen wants to make sure you have options for not only learning and creating, but also preventing boredom.
The ACWL-Nuveen will once again be hosting three Spring Break Art Camps for school-age children. Sponsored by Seaver’s Lawn Service, these multi-day classes are only $10.
To sign up for any of these classes, visit www.artswhitelake.org/spring-break-art-camp or call the ACWL-Nuveen at (231) 893-2524.
Move & Groove
Get ready to create, dance, act and sing in this magical Disney-inspired class. Move & Groove is taught by Allison Gilde.
Gilde is a senior at GVSU with a double major in communication studies and theatre. She is a Disney cast member alumni with diverse experience in all things theatre production.
Classes are on Tuesday, April and Thursday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For ages six through 10, the cost is $10.
Mixed Media Painting
Beginning with a chosen photo, instructor Laurel Geis will teach students image transfer techniques and develop the work with collage and drawing elements using mixed materials. Develop skills in materials, color, composition and drawing while you learn new techniques and stretch your creativity.
Plan to attend all three classes in order to allow drying time and to complete a finished work.
Classes are April 7,8 and 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 :30 p.m. For ages 11 to 18, cost is $10.
Students should bring an inkjet print of their chosen photo/image to the first class, or email it nuveen@artswhitelake.org before April 7.
Dynamic Superhero Comic Books
Thanks to the Muskegon Ared District Library (MADL) — Montague branch and the Friends of the Montague Branch Library, this class is free/ Make sure you register though- space is limited and will fill up fast.
Learn how to make your own comic book with DC and Marvel comics artist, Scott Rosema. In this two-day camp, he will be giving a crash course on how to draw superheros and create a comic book with them.
Rosema is a graduate of Kendall School of Art and Design, and has been a working professional illustrator since 1978. Along with DC and Marvel comics, he has worked with Warner Brothers, Archie comics, and Arrow Comics.
Rosema continues to draw and also a consistent figure at comic conventions across the country. You can learn more about Rosema and his artwork here: http://www.comicartistsdirect.com/rosema.html
Classes are Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ages 11 to 18, this is a free event.
Be sure to visit www.artswhitelake.org/spring-break-art-camp or call (231) 893-2524 to sign up for one of these amazing classes.