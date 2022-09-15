Registration is now open for fall classes at the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen! The fall session covers the months of September, October, November and December and features art classes for all ages, experience levels, and interests. Mediums covered include ceramics, drawing, painting, collage, jewelry-making, wet-felting and more.
To browse classes and to register, visit www.artswhitelake.org/upcoming-classes. ACWL-Nuveen members get a 10% discount on all classes, so make sure your membership is up to date! You can also stop by the ACWL-Nuveen to pick up a class brochure and to register in-person. ACWL-Nuveen staff can answer any questions you might have about an upcoming class.
The ACWL-Nuveen works to inspire the White Lake community through accessible and engaging opportunities in the arts. If there is a class you would like to take, but the registration fee is a barrier, please contact ACWL-Nuveen Director Erin Peyer at 231-893-2524 or nuveen@artswhitelake.org The ACWL-Nuveen is located at 106 E. Colby St. Whitehall, MI 49461.