The Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen is presenting an exhibition from the local chapter of Urban Sketchers through Oct. 28. Artwork from the West Michigan, Ann Arbor and Detroit chapters of the group will be on display.
The exhibit has been available since Sept. 16. Community members are invited to visit the ACWL-Nuveen to view the exhibition and even create their own sketch to add to the show. The public is also invited to attend an exhibition reception Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. when artists in the show will be sharing their sketchbooks with the public. After the exhibition period, on Saturday, Oct. 29, sketchers from across Michigan will convene at the ACWL-Nuveen at 11 a.m. for a community sketch walk - everyone is invited.
Urban Sketchers began in 2007 when Seattle-based journalist and illustrator Gabriel Campanario created an online forum for sketchers to share their on-location drawings. His call for artists around the world to sketch and share their love of the environments where they live and travel was an immediate success. Ten years later the nonprofit Urban Sketchers organization boasts 300 chapters in 60 countries - located in 374 cities – fueled by the enthusiasm of 120,000 members. The global USk group publishes the online magazine Drawing Attention and promotes international conferences.
In 2021, ACWL-Nuveen Artist Member Mary Jo (MJ) Ernst officially moved home to Montague after spending much of her adult life in Chicago. While in Chicago, MJ was very involved in Urban Sketchers Chicago, serving as one of their chapter’s administrators. Upon her return to the area, MJ brought her love of drawing and commitment to the USk vision, values, and techniques of on-location sketching and introduced them to area artists. MJ’s infectious energy has helped launch the Urban Sketchers West Michigan chapter along with fellow artists, Holland-based Marcia Schrotenboer, and Josiah Hanchett from Grand Rapids. To date the growing group of dedicated sketchers has had meetups in Montague, Holland, Fruitport, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. While they are still working toward their official chapter recognition, the group is confident they will earn that title later this year.