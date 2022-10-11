On September 16, the Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen) received great news from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC) when they renewed its Operational Support grant of $18,750 for 2023. Because ACWL-Nuveen received a high score of 96 out of 100 by the peer review panel for its grant proposal in 2021, the MACC placed it on the Extended Track Program. Being on the Extended Track Program provides the opportunity to submit an abbreviated grant application for the following two fiscal years. This gives the non-profit the security of knowing the amount of operational monies it can rely on from the state and it saves a ton of time working on a grant proposal. All of this means more time spent on creating arts programming for the White Lake community.
MACC, which is made up of 15 members appointed by the Governor, is the state’s lead agency charged with developing arts and cultural policy and grant-making. According to www.michiganbusiness.org, grants are awarded to “encourage, initiate and facilitate an enriched artistic, cultural and creative environment in Michigan.” Grant applications are peer reviewed by a panel of in-state and out-of-state arts and culture professionals.
The $18,750 grant which the ACWL-Nuveen will receive annually through 2024 is funded by both State monies and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). These funds help the ACWL-Nuveen cover costs for daily operations and support our multi-generational community arts programming. The award not only helps to sustain the ACWL-Nuveen - it also aids in the growth of the White Lake area economy and contributes to the overall quality of life.
ACWl-Nuveen said it is very grateful for the grant support and will use it to fund its mission of inspiring the White Lake community through accessible and engaging opportunities in the arts.