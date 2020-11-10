WHITEHALL – Decorate your home for the holidays and support arts programming at the same time. The Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen) is wrapping up 2020 with their final fundraiser - Wreath Sales!
New this year, you can purchase a wreath on our website! https://www.artswhitelake.org/wreath-fundraiser You can also place an order for a wreath with your favorite ACWL-Nuveen Board Member or by calling the ACWL-Nuveen at (231) 893-2524.
Hand-crafted by Montague Tree Farms, the wreaths are made of high-quality Douglas Fir Boughs. They range in size from 8 inches to 30 inches and in price from $12 to $57. You can also add on a bow - red, green, white, gold, or plaid - for an additional $4.00
Wreaths ordered before November 17 will be ready for pickup at the ACWL-Nuveen on November 24. Wreaths ordered after November 17 and before December 1 will be ready for pickup on December 8.
Support the arts, decorate your home, and make the end 2020 merry and bright!