WHITEHALL– On Monday, July 13 the Arts Council of White Lake (ACWL), 106 E. Colby St., will be the location for Enchanted Story Time and Crafts.
The small event will take place outdoors, and will allow children to meet Belle from the Disney movie “Beauty and the Beast”. Playing Belle and leading the activities will be Allison Gilde, who worked at Disney World as a photographer cast member.
In addition to working for Disney, Gilde has a theater background which she will be using for this event.
“This class is for ages four to seven. They get to join Bell outside for a storytime. We are going to do a Bell story that is incorporated into our Beauty and The Beast Story,” said Gilde.
There will also be activities for kids to do. Gilde said participants will be making characters from the story, and there will be figurines for them to play with and act out the story alongside Belle.
Gilde said she will be using her training at Disney to make the event magical.
“As a former Disney cast member, I had the opportunity as a photographer there to witness magic happen between all the characters and the guests. However, I do not believe that only Disney can contain the magic it can be in our very own communities. There is a phrase that I have taken with me through the years and it is ‘Bloom where you are planted.’
“If you can do that and be the best you in your hometown you will get the most out of it. Through Covid-19 we have had to find new ways to be creative and engage with the community. I feel this is a great opportunity for the kids in the class to have fun and have a little magic in their very own community.”
This is not the first time she has taught for ACWL, she previously taught Fairy Tale Move; where she helped with the choreography.
To register visit: https://www.artswhitelake.org/events-1/enchanted-storytime-crafts. Cost is $10.