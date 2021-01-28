MUSKEGON – It hasn’t been easy, but the staff at Reeths-Puffer continue to adapts to the challenges they’ve been facing due to COVID-19.
“We’ve probably created and torn up more plans in the last 10 months than we have in the last 10-years, said superintendent Steve Edwards.
“Typically, when we are creating a strategic plan, a departmental plan you have a lot of knowns and a lot of variables.”
However, that hasn’t been the case in the 2020/2021 school year.
“With this (COVID-19) we are at the mercy of a lot of things. There are so many variables that when you address one variable it pushes on others.
“Our goal at the start of the year was to minimize risk as much as possible by spreading out as many students to adult as possible as space would allow. And give parent and students a choice.”
In that first semester about 24-percent of the student population opted to attend school virtually, with the remaining 76-percent attending in-person schooling. Edwards said they asked parents and students to commit to their choice for one semester.
This gave people the opportunity to try out virtual schooling and switch back to the standard in-person option later on. After one semester about half of the virtual students decided they wanted to go back to the classroom.
“Which is awesome. We welcome them back, we are so excited they’re back, and we understand why they made the choices they made.”
However, with formerly virtual students returning to in-person instruction there are some challenges.
Edwards explains, “Now, when you have a lot of students returning your math problem changes. We have the same amount of staff, so looking to adjust protocol whether it is space or staffing.
“We had quite a few teachers that were reading and math interventionists that are now teaching classes. So, we are taking advantage of all our individuals.”
Edwards said that class sizes are not as low as he would like, but added, “We never are. Whether we are in a pandemic or not.”
In terms of virtual schooling, it has been a challenge for the teachers. Some of them are now even teaching virtual and face-to-face students simultaneously.
“First semester either had face-to-face in as small close to socially distance manner provided or we had kids fully virtual. Now that we have gone into the second semester quite a few of our teachers, almost all of our 5 thru 12 teachers and some of our K thru four teachers, are teaching face to face students and some students that have chosen to remain virtual, said Edwards.
“[…] I can’t underscore what a challenge that is.”
Through the Muskegon Area Intermediate School Districts (MAISD) teachers have had the opportunity to get additional training to help with this new virtual schooling aspect of their career.
The district has also been purchasing additional equipment as needed to help with the challenges they now face from the new virtual learning environment. The goal of the district is to make sure they have enough Chromebooks for every student, but so is just about every other district in the country.
“As you can imagine there was a huge run on technology this summer. And Chromebooks we order for students are still filtering in this January. Still close to 1 to 1 with every student having a device.”
He said it is most essential that virtual learners have access to the Chromebooks. But with technology being such an essential part of the educational experience Reeths-Puffer provides it’s still important that the in-person learners have access to these devices.
With a number of unexpected costs cropping up due to COVID-19 one might expect that it would have an effect on how the school district budgets their money for the year. But Edwards said that wasn’t the case.
They’ve managed to pay for the additional technology expenses from a technology and security millage they passed seven-years-ago and with federal stimulus money given to them by the government.