September Adopt-a-Beach is the largest annual day of action for the Great Lakes. Thousands of volunteers cleanup beaches around the Great Lakes while collecting data on beach litter. The results are thousands of pounds of litter removed from Great Lakes beaches and cleaner and healthier lakes. The events are held as part of the International Coastal Cleanup, a global event.
Adopt-a-Beach volunteers are on the front-lines of keeping plastic pollution out of the Great Lakes. More than 85% of the beach litter collected by volunteers each year is made up fully or in part of plastic.
The volunteer clean up efforts are set for Saturday, September 21. Event times vary by location.
There area events planned at several area Lake Michigan beaches.
• Lloyd’s Landing, Eilers Rd., Montague. Meet at 10 a.m. Bring gloves, bags.
• Muskegon Lake, 1 p.m. Led by Dartling Cetaceans. Meet at Jaycee Boat Launch on Lakeshore Drive.
• P.J. Hoffmaster State Park public beach area, 10 a.m. Meet at deck overlooking beach.
• Pere Marquette Beach, City of Muskegon, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at the concession stand/bathhouse.
• Ludington’s Stearns Park Beach, 10 a.m., Meet at south concession stand in Stearns Park.
There are two ways to join the fun. Visit greatlakesadopt.org to find a cleanup in your community or to create your own Great Lakes cleanup event. For more information about what to expect at a cleanup event or how to become an Adopt-a-Beach Team Leader, visit www.greatlakes/AdoptABeach