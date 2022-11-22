Advent marks the beginning of the Christian year and is a season of preparation of the Nativity of Christ at Christmas. The word Advent comes from the Latin "adventus" meaning arrival. This year, White Lake Congregational pastor Donna Morton will lead the Advent Study group at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 (and the next two Thursdays) in the Fellowship Hall. Rev. Adam Hamilton's book "Incarnation" will be a part of the study text. All are welcome; a light supper will be served. White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ is located at 1809 S. Mears Ave. in Whitehall. For more information, telephone the church office at 231-893-3265 Monday to Wednesday mornings, or visit Facebook.com/churchonthebikepath.

