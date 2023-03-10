Montague Township did exist for four years before a Weesies became part of its government, but you'd be forgiven for thinking it's not possible for one to exist without the other.
It's a reality the township now lives in, though, as Wes Weesies retired as county clerk - along with his wife Jan as deputy clerk - effective March 1. When the sun rose the next day, no Weesies had an official role in township government for the first time in 83 years. Wes had been clerk since 1988, and his father John preceded him in the position from 1957.
John became clerk in 1957 but had been a presence in local government since 1940, first as a justice of the peace and then a trustee before settling into the clerk position.
"There's a lot of similarities between my dad (John) and me," Wes said. "He got into it when he was 36, and I got into it when I was 37. It's been a long run. When you figure out what he did and what I did, it's been 83 years, which is pretty amazing. We felt like it was time to retire."
The Weesies family, of course, has long loomed large in Montague, best-known for the Weesies Bros. garden center and landscaping store as well as their fourth-generation farm, the latter started in 1908 by Wes' grandparents and their 13 children, John included. Wes' sons and nephew now co-own the business.
When Wes succeeded John as clerk in 1988, he had been John's deputy for eight years at that time. Unofficially, he might as well have been one far longer.
The job was a little different back then.
"I always helped him doing different things for elections," Wes said. "I'd help him help him put up signs for the primary election and general election. I remember a big long piece of brown paper, and it was written on there when the election would be and the location of it. We'd have to nail them to the telephone poles at busy intersections in Montague Township so people would know."
Wes didn't have to adjust much when he ascended from deputy clerk to the full clerk position, because he had been taking on his father's duties each winter already when John vacationed to Florida.
Clerks don't have to nail papers to telephone poles anymore, but that doesn't mean Weesies and his wife weren't kept busy.
"We have to keep a complete set of books," Wes said. "We have to pay the employees' payroll. We have to do the stuff with the taxes for quarterly reports. There's a lot that happens behind the scenes with the clerk's job along with voter registration, running elections, and keeping the records straight. There's a lot that's involved. It was always enjoyable."
Wes proudly reported that in 35 years as clerk, the township's audits of its finances always came back clean, which he credited to Jan. It was she who maintained the books in her role as deputy clerk.
"She was really detailed in her work," Wes said. "It always came out to the penny, which was amazing. She was a very important part of me being the clerk."
Wes said he and Jan will likely travel more now that he has retired, but noted that with the family business still humming, there's always something for him to do. In fact, he was working out in the fields during the interview he conducted for this story, and he said Jan was busy at the garden store at that time too.
The clerk role is now in the hands of Drew Roesler, who was appointed by the township board per state law because Weesies stepped down between elections. Roesler will be up for re-election in 2024, but he's jumping into the job in the middle of preparations for the May 2 special election as well.
Roesler and township treasurer Tracy Korthase both credited Weesies for his role in creating and preserving Montague's parks. Korthase said Weesies was instrumental in Henderson Nature Center and Clear Springs Nature Preserve being set aside for community members to enjoy.
Township supervisor Jeff King, himself a longtime presence in government, also expressed appreciation for his time alongside Weesies.
"Wes’s dedication and love for our community were a hallmark of his service," King said. "It has been a pleasure to serve with Wes and Jan for the last 27 years on the Township Board."
Roesler, who juggles gigs as the operations manager for Muskegon Central Dispatch, an EMT for the White Lake Ambulance Authority and a firefighter in the Montague department, will carry on at least one of Wes' traditions as clerk. His wife Kara has taken on the deputy clerk role, just as Jan Weesies did for Wes.
"I've served the public in so many different capacities, this seems like another way I can give something to the community," Roesler said. "I live in the township and I've enjoyed my time in it. It's a good place to live and I'm proud of it.
"Wes built a lot of relationships over the years. It seems like everyone knows Wes and Wes knows everyone. I look forward to also building those relationships. It should be a positive experience and I'm excited for the new venture...I think (Wes) deserves all the recognition he can get."