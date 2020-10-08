Oceana County Farm Bureau will be hosting an agriculture themed Halloween event – Ag-Oween on Thursday, Oct. 290 at the Oceana County Fairgrounds.
The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. and conclude at 6:30 p.m. This will be a social distancing/drive thru event for kids 12 and under. Kids can collect trinkets and treats that have an agriculture connection.
A costume contest drawing will be held at 6:15 p.m. for any child attending in costume. Drawing prize will be a local business gift card.
Volunteers are needed to help with the various stations. All trinkets and treats will be provided, volunteers will just need to hand out the items. To add a little fun, Volunteers can bring along their spooky decorations and compete for the “Best Ag-Oween Decorated Table” to receive a local business gift card.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call 231-796-1119 or email jmarifo@ctyfb.com or walickik@yahoo.com.