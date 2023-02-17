AgeWell Services of West Michigan is hosting its annual Heels for Meals & More event Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023 at Trillium Event Center (17246 VanWagoner Rd, Spring Lake, MI 49456). This festive fundraising event helps raise funds critical to support older adults to redefine their age.
Originally established to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels program in Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties, the event expanded last year to raise funds for five other programs offered by AgeWell Services including: Lunch & Activity Centers, Discount Dining Program, Wellness (55 and older), Senior Medical Transportation and SafeSeniors. This year, more than ever before, AgeWell Services’ programming is experiencing unprecedented demand/
Throughout the fundraising event, guests will enjoy great food, signature drink, live music by Steffan CopenHaver, lead singer of the band Brena, auctions (live and silent), Best Shoe Contest and hand-painted signature drink glasses. One of the most highly anticipated portions of the evening is the Best Shoe Contest. With six different categories (such as vintage and craziest / zaniest), attendees can enter the contest, show off their shoes and win prizes.
New this year, the event will feature an easy online platform to assist with ticket purchasing, online auctions and live auction bidding. This feature will make it easy and seamless for guests to get involved with the festivities.
Tickets available for purchase now through Apr. 14. To purchase tickets and learn more about available sponsorship opportunities, visit https://agewellservices.org/heels-for-meals/.