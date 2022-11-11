It’s that time of year when families begin to gather, memories from the past are shared, and hopes for the New Year fill the air. For over a decade, AgeWell Services of West Michigan have partnered with the DTE Energy Foundation and Senior Resources of West Michigan to bring special holiday meals to those 60 and over in Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.
“We are grateful for the continued support from the DTE Energy Foundation and Senior Resources of West Michigan to provide this special meal to our aging neighbors,” said Kris Collee, Executive Director of AgeWell Services. “Their support allows us to provide a little extra joy in people’s lives, especially for some who may have a hard time during the Holidays.”
This year the annual meal is Thursday, Dec. 15 at nine locations around Muskegon and Ottawa counties. Meals will be offered as dine-in but a few to-go meals will be available at each site. Meals are limited so reservations are required. To reserve your meal or to find a location near you, call 211 (231-733-1155 by mobile phone) Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations will be accepted Monday, Nov/ 14 to Friday, Dec. 9.
This year’s menu is cranberry brie stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, chunky applesauce with cinnamon, Prince Charles veggies, dinner roll with butter, and dessert.