MUSKEGON– Many low-income seniors in the White Lake area have numerous medical appointments and no transportation to get to these appointments.
AgeWell Services’ Senior Transportation Program provides these seniors with safe, reliable non-emergency medical transportation to any medical facility in Muskegon County, at no cost.
Personalized rides are provided in well maintained AgeWell Services vehicles driven by caring volunteer drivers. Often, the bond between volunteers and clients becomes quite strong.
Drivers also help monitor the client’s health changes and report issues to our office.
During the COVID-19 pandemic rides are still being given to low-income seniors throughout Muskegon County. Volunteers are still providing rides to essential medical appointments such as; dialysis, cancer treatment, and heart center appointments.
These volunteers truly are heroes as they continue to show up each day, and fearlessly ride in the same vehicle as the participants. Of course, all are wearing appropriate PPE, and cars are thoroughly sanitized between rides.
AgeWell Services was recently awarded a $2,500 grant from the White Lake Community Fund Committee, and the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County for the Senior Transportation Program.
“This grant is to provide low-income White Lake area seniors non-emergency medical transportation,” said Mark Evans, AgeWell Senior Transportation Program Manager. “Our goal is to allow those White Lake area clients the ability to age in their own residence and still, have access to any medical care provided in Muskegon County.”
The Community Foundation for Muskegon County was created in 1961 to improve the quality of life for Muskegon County residents. As a publicly-supported community endowment, the Foundation receives and manages contributions from thousands of community citizens, and organizations who are committed to the future of Muskegon County.
AgeWell Services of West Michigan took over the Senior Transportation Program in July 2019. Since then 15 White Lake area residents have been provided with over 226 rides, including 120 to the City of Montague.
Montague is 24.6 miles from the program’s home base in Norton Shores. For one Montague client to go to Muskegon for an appointment, program cars must travel nearly 100 miles (two round trips). Participants are also taken to medical offices in the White Lake area.
This ongoing service is the former Red Cross Senior Transportation Service that has operated since 1986. The staff, volunteers, scheduling software and vehicles have all followed the program to AgeWell Services. Transportation is provided Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.