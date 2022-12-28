Local consulting firm Crooked Tree Creative and new local gallery, All Art Works are partnering to present a female-focused networking event benefiting Girls Rock Grand Rapids.
Ladies’ Night is happening Friday, Jan. 20, starting at 6 p.m. at one of the hottest new spots for creatives - All Art Works (333 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW). This event is an effort to cultivate relationships and collaboration between female professionals who are already beginning to make their mark in Grand Rapids. This event is open to female and non-binary identifying professionals, creatives, and community members in West Michigan.
Because of All Art Works' history of helping create unique opportunities and events for artists, it was a natural fit for Crooked Tree Creative’s Ladies' Night Series. Crooked Tree Creative is a local female-owned consulting agency based on collaboration.
Elle Lively, owner of CTC and founder of the Ladies’ Night series, said, “I continue to be inspired by the number of female creative professionals in the West Michigan area and their ambition, drive and talent.”
In the true spirit of collaboration, there are endless opportunities when such forces come together. The event will feature a rotating art show featuring female and non-binary artists, curated by Artist at Large Calli Salazar. Calli Salazar is an abstract artist who started her full-time career in Grand Rapids.
“Grand Rapids really inspired me to take the risk to take my art to the next level," Salazar said. "Events such as this one continue to give local artists a place to showcase their work, and to be proud of the community they are a part of.”
During the course of the evening, the art on the walls will change multiple times for maximum impact. In the spirit of collaboration, there will also be a featured community art piece that all attendees are encouraged to interact with and leave their mark on. There will be multiple business card drawings for gift cards, artwork and more. In addition to a cash bar, permanent jewelry vendors and more, DJ Super Dre will be spinning a female artist-centric playlist. Whether it's a new connection, piece of art, or idea, every attendee will take something home.
Ladies’ Night is a way to engage, educate and excite its attendees about the future and potential of women in the Grand Rapids arts and culture scene, to meet collaborators and build a network, and to pursue their career in Grand Rapids.
Lively said, “There is a need in our community for female-forward events that cater to young professional females in the arts practices. There are very few female-focused events that directly relate to the passions we have made our profession.”
She believes creating smarter events for women to network will create strong connections resulting in collaboration and new ideas. In August she tested this idea with a private invite-only event that required no marketing, prep, or fiscal obligation. Over 30 women attended the invite-only event and made lasting connections that have produced even more collaboration. For example, two of those women have now started a business together.
This event is open to the public and no private invite is required. CTC and AAW have partnered with Girls Rock Grand Rapids to collect a $5 suggested donation at the door to benefit their programming. Additionally, AAW has generously agreed to donate 10 percent of any art sold during the event time frame to Girls Rock Grand Rapids.