The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter will offer a wide array of free virtual support groups, education programs and social engagement programs in January, including another Dementia Super Saturday Series installment on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Alzheimer’s Association support groups, education programs and social engagement programs offer emotional and social support, provide much-needed information about memory loss and dementia, and help persons with dementia and their care partners find ways to remain socially active.
“We’re pleased to offer support to the 190,000 Michiganders living with dementia and their 518,000 caregivers — especially during the pandemic, which has caused even greater isolation and stress for those impacted by dementia,” said Jean Barnas, Alzheimer’s Association program services director. “Our free support groups and education programs offer emotional and social support, provide much-needed information about memory loss and dementia, and help persons with dementia and their care partners find ways to remain socially active.”
She added, “We also are grateful to partner with cultural powerhouses such as the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Zoo, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and The Henry Ford to offer some amazing social engagement programs for persons with dementia and their caregivers.”
The Dementia Super Saturday Series schedule on Jan. 30 includes:
Effective Communication Strategies, 10-11 a.m.
TimeSlips Workshop, 11 a.m.-noon
Participants may register for both of the above programs or just one at bit.ly/dementiasupersaturdayJan21 or by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
Education programs include topics on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, effective communication strategies, financial planning, healthy ways to love your brain and body, tips for caregivers amid COVID-19 and more in January.
To view and register for January programs and support groups, visit bit.ly/34pZKm9 or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 today.