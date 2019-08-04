MUSKEGON – The Alzheimer’s Association will be having their annual Research Night presentation on Aug. 22.
This year’s speaker is Bruno Giordani. Giordani is a professor of psychology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, his specialty is neuropsychology.
Neuropsychology is a branch of psychology that deals with how the brain and the nervous system can effect a person’s perception and behavior. Practitioners tend to focus on how injuries and illness of the brain affect these functions.
Giordani will be lecturing about the latest research on early detection and treatment for Alzheimer’s.
The presentation is being held at the LifeCircles PACE, 560 Seminole Rd., and is free to the public. A $10 donation is appreciated.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 6 p.m.
Register before Aug.15 to receive a boxed lunch. To register call 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.AlzheimersResearchNight.org.