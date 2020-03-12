Michigan is one step closer to joining 37 other states that allow 16-year-olds to operate any amusement park ride after the House last Tuesday (March 10) voted overwhelmingly to approve State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom’s plan.
Current state law requires a minimum age of 18 for the operation of rides with mechanical or electrical controls. The Norton Shores lawmaker’s plan would lower the age requirement to operate those types of rides to 16.
VanWoerkom said with the state’s unemployment rate so low, local job providers – including amusement parks such as Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon County – are finding themselves in a bind when it comes to hiring enough employees of age.
“With summer on the horizon, it’s important we explore ways to give our state’s youth more employment opportunities for their personal growth,” VanWoerkom said. “Carnivals and amusement parks are great seasonal jobs for kids to gain valuable work experience and start saving for the future.”
Under the plan, every ride operator – regardless of age – would be required to receive the necessary safety and training requirements before being able to operate rides.
“Ride safety will always be a concern, and it’s the very reason we’re requiring every ride operator to receive proper, in-depth training before managing any particular ride,” VanWoerkom said. “This really comes down to providing amusement parks and carnivals additional flexibility for staffing by creating employment opportunities for minors, and also prioritizing the safety of the public.”
House Bill 5134 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.