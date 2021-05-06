AMY ENGELHARDT'S IMPACT TO PREMIERE IN A CO-PRODUCTION WITH THE CELL IN NEW YORK CITY, THE PLAYHOUSE AT WHITE LAKE AND DIMLYWIT PRODUCTIONS
WHITEHALL – On May 21, 2021, Amy Engelhardt (Bastard Jones, Grammy-nominated band The Bobs) will premiere her new play, Impact, in a co-production with Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre, The Playhouse at White Lake and DimlyWit Productions (The Last Five Years).
Filmed entirely at the historic Playhouse at White Lake’s newly renovated theatre venue, Impact tells the story of a chain of remarkable "follow-signs'' that lead Amy to Lockerbie, Scotland shortly after the 30th Anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. What starts out as a bucket-list trip quietly evolves into a personal and global exploration of grace, kindness and simplicity.
The performance will be available to stream online beginning May 21 ending on June 1 at midnight, but West Michigan audiences are invited to a limited seating opportunity to see this original play presented on the big screen at The Playhouse at White Lake on Sunday, May 23 at 2 p.m.
Tickets for streaming both from home or from in person with friends at the Playhouse are both available at theplayhosueatwhitelake.org and range between $10 for students and $40 for a watch party.