Ice cream; water fights; staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV; the color yellow; things with stripes. These are the first five items of “Every Brilliant Thing,” a numbered list in which a child writes a plethora of things that make life worth living. The play’s title, as well as the name of the list, “Every Brilliant Thing” serves as a blunt and tender-hearted approach to the play’s subject of suicidal depression. The writing manages to be both unfeigned and blithe as it depicts a young child’s experience of their mother’s multiple suicide attempts.
At the age of seven, the unnamed character, played in this production at the Playhouse at White Lake by Christopher Beaman, writes this detailed list in hopes that it will make her feel better after her first suicide attempt. Throughout the play, the audience learns that the importance of the list not only serves the main character’s mother, but the main character and the audience themselves as well. With minimal props and no set, all eyes were on Beaman as he paced the stage, recounting the character’s struggles as he grew up through watching his mother suffer a deep depression.
I was unprepared for the audience interaction this play demanded due to its themes, but enjoyed the way in which members of the audience were encouraged to participate. By the first few words spoken in the play, I quickly noticed that Beaman would not be the sole performer as audience members had supporting roles as well. Select audience members were given sheets of papers with numbers and items picked from the list and were to call out their phrase when the number was called as if Beaman were reading from the papers of Every Brilliant Thing. The audience called out “roller coasters”, “people falling over” along many other list items, and I thought that would be the extent of their involvement, as I had not been given a piece of paper to read from. The audience played more supportive characters, however, as individuals were called out and asked to act as Beaman’s girlfriend, father, and veterinarian.
The audience’s involvement in a production with such a dreary story made the play more involved; it posed as if the chosen audience members were co-stars in Beaman’s life while he recounted his diary-like narrative. To this extent, the audience still heavily relied on Beaman’s charm to ameliorate the awkward bumps and shifts of the story.
The Playhouse at White Lake’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing” was originally written by Duncan Macmillan and Johnny Donahoe and was first produced in 2013 and was first produced by The Playhouse at White Lake in 2018. As The Playhouse is aware of the play’s sensitive themes and subject matter, its crew sought out a community mental health partner to help with the production. Michael Pyne and HealthWest of Muskegon County were not only open to supporting the production, but also assisted in appreciating the importance of talking about mental health and suicide. “With the winter months coming up, it’s important to tell these stories and spread awareness of the rates of suicide, which are on the rise this time of year,” shared Beaman.
The Playhouse at White Lake demonstrated this performance flawlessly, while maintaining an airy atmosphere within the theater through discussing fatal subjects.