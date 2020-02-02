Whitehall based artist-photographer Ann Kraus is an explorer. Taking a prompt from poet Robert Frost, Ann has intentionally taken the road “less traveled by” looking for what she describes as the “exact opposite of what is known.” Her engaging exhibition of photographs and collaborative digital authored video on display at the Arts Council White Lake — Nuveen Center will highlight the origin and growth of Ann’s use of the camera lens as an artistic tool to focus on both mundane and unknown terrain. Through digitally enhanced color and light, Ann’s photos invite the viewer into her creation of a “vivid memory” and encourage us to see our environment in new ways.
While a student at Montague High School in 1998, Ann’s quest for travel and exploration was sparked when she participated in the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club’s summer short exchange program. Ann, aged 16 at the time, intentionally picked Japan because she longed for, “the exact opposite of Montague”. Her wish came true and her wanderlust was ignited. For a month she lived with a family in Hikari — Chiba Prefecture just east of Tokyo. She successfully navigated the solo travel experience and language barrier and understood the life changing impact of the experience. Ann was an art student at Montague High at the time studying under the guidance of art teacher, Laurel Geis. Upon her return Ms. Geis introduced Ann and some other advanced students to film developing techniques in a makeshift closet-turned-darkroom. From that point on she was hooked and knew that photography would be her chosen creative outlet and life-time pursuit.
After high school, Ann’s passion for photography led her to study at the Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University where she continued to hone her skills and artistic vision. She lived and worked in the Boston and Pittsburgh area until 2017 when she felt the pull to return to White Lake. As a designated “planner,” Ann knew that she could carve out a simpler way of life in Whitehall that would allow her to live in a beautiful place, prioritize her creative practice, and give her a home base to travel from. Since her first memorable adventure to Japan in 1998, Ann has traveled to 21 countries with camera in hand, documenting the extraordinary in the ordinary.
This beautiful exhibition features photos Ann took in 1998 as an exchange student in Japan and in Montague juxtaposed with more recent images of the White Lake area with photos taken while on a solo 275 mile trek across the island of Kyushu, Japan in 2019. Also included in the exhibition will be a collaborative digitally-authored video artwork created with her cousin Drew Yeaton — another former Montage High student — a talented musician, designer, and digital artist from Austin, Texas. Links to both of their work can be found on Instagram at: (@good_ribs) • Instagram photos and videos and Drew Yeaton (@xeeton) • Instagram photos and videos
There will be a First Friday opening reception for “An Origin” on Friday, February 7, from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend a free reception at the ACWL-Nuveen, 106 E. Colby St. Enjoy live music, food and drink and have a chance to meet artist Ann Kraus. The exhibition will be on display until March 6. The ACWL-Nuveen Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information on this exhibit, our classes or other offerings, stop by, call (231) 893-2524 or email nuveen@artswhitelake.org.