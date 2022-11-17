The Killer Blues Headstone Project is presenting the 14th Annual Blues Festival Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S Mears Ave. in Whitehall. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. This year’s headliner is Joe Johnson and the Bluebacks from Holland. Opening for the show are the Guitars of Third Coast Swing from Ludington. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information visit www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org.
The Killer Blues Headstone Project exists to provide headstones for blues artists lying in unmarked graves.