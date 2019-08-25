No need to travel all the way to the Mackinac Bridge for the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk when the White Lake Area offers a Labor Day Bridge Walk in their neighborhood.
The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (WLACC), sponsors, along with the City of Montague and City of Whitehall host their 14th Annual Labor Day Community Walk, giving local Michiganders an opportunity to participate in this walking tradition.
The walk will be held Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2), 10 a.m. The Labor Day Community Walk begins on the Hart-Montague Bike Trail Head (at the east end of Spring Street located behind Whitehall Products and Montague Foods in Montague).
City officials and area leaders will walk with the people of the community across the White River Bridge to the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 124 W. Hanson in Whitehall. Walkers are welcome to continue on the path, turn around, or stay and enjoy healthy refreshments.
Gold sponsor is Boardwell Mechanical Services Inc. Silver sponsors are Scheid Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Inc. and White Lake Agency, Inc.