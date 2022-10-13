The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex will host its annual Learn to Luge program Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., showcasing the complex's luge track.
The track has produced several notable lugers, most famously 2010 Olympic bronze medalist Mark Grimmette. More recently, Riley Stohr of Whitehall and Elana Morrison of Twin Lake have competed nationally.
In fact, Doug Ogden, who will coach the program, said Morrison just moved up a rung on the national team ladder and is now one step short of serious Olympic contention.
"Elana Morrison is the one to watch right now," Ogden said. "She's one rung below the Olympic team, so if one of the women were to say they didn't want to do this another four years, she'd have a slot to try out for. That's really exciting."
Ogden coaches the program each year and said attendees can expect to learn the basics of luging, including runs on the complex's track.
"We will teach them everything they need to know from the beginning of how to luge," Ogden said. "We'll put them on a sled, we'll put a helmet on their heads, and we'll teach them how to slide, how to stop, how to control the sled and how to pull-start themselves. That's the big technique you need to go really fast."
Ogden said he enjoys watching young athletes, some of whom have never competed in an individual sport before, discover and take to luge. Even if someone comes out and finds luge to not be their cup of tea, there are other options available at the complex.
"It's probably the first time they've ever done an individual sport, and sometimes you just see a kid really come alive, and that's what we do," Ogden said. "We'll also introduce them to the Winter Sports Complex. They see the zip line. We teach them how to skate and cross-country ski during the season. The climbing wall is going in and the hockey is running. Even if they don't take to luge, they know where to go to do those things as well."